Teachers at Banks County Schools returned on Monday, Jan. 6, to officially close out 2019, reset their classroom and prepare for students to return on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Part of the process of preparing for returning students was participating in a system-wide professional learning day. The day was organized with the vision of assistant superintendent, Joy Edwards, and digital learning specialist, Chris Fuller.
The main event for the day was a conference held in the ninth grade wing of Banks County High School. Teachers presented half-hour sessions on techniques that have had a significant impact on their classroom and their students.
“The willingness of the faculty of Banks County to share their successes in the classroom with their peers has been the most exciting part of organizing this conference,'' said Fuller. He stated that there has never been a shortage of teachers willing to present in the four years that the conference has been held.
Some of the session titles included: Using Technology to Assess Students Daily, Goal Setting for Student Growth and Cooperative Learning using “Placematting.”
The conference started with an educational technology focus and has evolved over the past four years to support the system’s teachers and district-wide initiatives; the most recent being a focus on mental health.
Edwards reached out to educators like Michelle Moran (Banks County Elementary School) to share the strategies she uses in her classroom of using sensory activities to refocus and reset a student’s attention. Amber Blevins, the system mental health counselor, shared techniques that students can use to identify and manage their stress and emotions so they can be more successful in school.
This conference is not the only opportunity teachers have for learning together and sharing ideas. All of the teachers in Banks County are members of professional learning communities (PLC). Each PLC meets throughout the year to review data, share ideas and plan for future lessons.
The Banks County School System hopes to model its mission of “providing a foundation for lifelong learning” by providing ample opportunities for teachers to experience different teaching styles and to help find new resources to enhance their lessons.
