Banks County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state with only 22 percent of the residents being fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Banks County is lower than the state vaccination rate of 38 percent and lower than the surrounding north Georgia rates, which are all above 30 percent. There are a few South Georgia counties that are lower than 20 percent.
In Banks County, 4,191 of the residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Since COVID-19 was first reported in March 2020, there have been 1,667 cases reported in Banks County, including 36 deaths and 203 people hospitalized. The number of cases reported has slowed down with only four being reported in the past two weeks.
