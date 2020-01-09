On Thursday, Dec. 26, investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office arrested Susan Marie Fisher, 49, of Commerce, and charged her with one count of first degree arson.
The charge stems from her alleged involvement in setting fire to her own home after a verbal domestic dispute. Fisher was booked into the Banks County Detention Center just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 26.
“People who deliberately set fire to a structure, especially with others on the property, will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said safety fire commissioner, John F. King. “Not only does arson put lives in danger, it causes insurance premiums to rise and hardworking Georgians to suffer.”
The 1,000 square-foot, single-wide mobile home suffered major damages. The fire is believed to have started in the living room of the 31-year-old residence. Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting the Banks County Fire Department and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
First degree arson is a felony punishable by a fine of no more than $50,000 or by a prison term between one and twenty years, or both.
