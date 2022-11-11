RECEIVES DISTRICT VOLUNTEER OF YEAR AWARD

Banks County Farm Bureau member Dr. Wendy Fuschetti received the Georgia Farm Bureau 2nd District Volunteer of the Year Award from 2nd District Directors Russ Moon (left), Gilbert Barrett (second from right), BCFB President Jimmy Morrison (second from left) and GFB President Tom McCall, right. (photo courtesy of Georgia Farm Bureau)

Banks County Farm Bureau (BCFB) member Dr. Wendy Fuschetti was announced as the Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) 2nd District Volunteer of the Year Award during the recent 2nd District Annual Meeting in Clarkesville.

The Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes exceptional Georgia Farm Bureau members who dedicate their time to fulfill the organization's mission. Members who earn this award are leaders in the agricultural community and exemplify the definition of "grassroots" within GFB.

