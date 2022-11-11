Banks County Farm Bureau (BCFB) member Dr. Wendy Fuschetti was announced as the Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) 2nd District Volunteer of the Year Award during the recent 2nd District Annual Meeting in Clarkesville.
The Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes exceptional Georgia Farm Bureau members who dedicate their time to fulfill the organization's mission. Members who earn this award are leaders in the agricultural community and exemplify the definition of "grassroots" within GFB.
Fuschetti, who teaches fourth grade at Banks County Elementary School, has won numerous awards, including GFB Georgia Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year in 2017 and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Conservation Teacher of the Year.
Fuschetti incorporates information about agriculture into her math, science and social studies classes to teach her students how agriculture impacts their daily lives. This included the use of field gardens, container gardens, hay bale gardens and vertical gardens.
Her efforts through the years included helping BCFB collaborate with Banks County Elementary School to install three raised-bed gardens at the school. The project has grown to 14 raised beds and enables the school to work with more than 200 students to incorporate agricultural subject matter into a variety of lessons.
Fuschetti has helped open the door for BCFB volunteers to make numerous connections with students, and she has participated in Farm Bureau events at county, district and state levels. She has also encouraged other teachers to work agricultural themes into their lesson plans.
Founded in 1937, the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation is the state's largest general farm organization with 158 county chapters. As a membership-driven, nongovernmental organization, GFB serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia commodities. Its volunteer members also actively participate in activities that promote agriculture awareness.
