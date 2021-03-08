During the month of April, Keep Banks County Beautiful is promoting the Great American Clean-Up. The organization will provide trash bags, gloves, pick-up tools, and vests to community groups and residents on a first-come, first-served basis.
"Clean-ups include litter on the roads as well as general clean-ups," Leslie George, Keep Banks County Beautiful director states. "Perhaps there is an elderly person in your neighborhood that could use some help or a cemetery that could be cleaned and weeded. There may be a youth group at a church who would like to make Banks County more beautiful or a civic organization that would like to make a difference. To register your event, call 706-318-5448 and we will work with you in any way we can."
