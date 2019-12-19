Banks County employees who worked together to lower the ISO rating were recognized by the board of commissioners for their efforts.
The board of commissioners, at the Dec. 10 meeting, approved a resolution recognizing the county departments who worked together to lower the ISO rating to a 3, which included the fire/EMS, E-911, GIS, maintenance and public utilities.
“Working together toward a common goal of lowering the ISO rating for the benefit of the great citizens of Banks County is a worthy and commendable undertaking,” the resolution states. “As a result of this endeavor many Banks County citizens may receive significant savings on homeowner’s insurance.”
As of March 1, 2020, the protection class rating for Banks County will be a 03/3x. This rating is dropping from a 5/9 to the 03/3x which means a huge savings in insurance premiums for citizens of Banks County.
The PPC plays an important role in the underwriting process with insurance companies. Most insurers use the PPC information as part of their decision-making when deciding what business to write to, coverage’s to offer you and/or prices to charge you for personal or commercial property insurance.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting:
•business owner Scott Ledford spoke on complaints filed against his business, Metrosite, located on John Morris Road. He said that several complaints have been filed and different jurisdictions have been to the site to follow up. He said all of the complaints have been unfounded and no citations have been issued. “They have always found us to be in compliance,” he said. “We extend an invitation to you and to anyone who has issues to come out and do a tour.” He added that the complaints are a nuisance and are wasting resources to follow up on issues that are unfounded.
•approved a request to accept a $4,356 trauma grant from the Department of Public Health to be used for training materials from the fire department, which will include mannequins for CPR training.
•agreed to a request from fire chief Steve Nichols to purchase 10 airpacks at a total cost of $36,500, to be funded with Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenue.
•aproved the statewide mutual aid and assistance agreement.
•reappointed Len Dalton to the Banks County Board of Tax Assessors.
•agreed to a bid for interior ceiling and sheetrock repairs at the senior citizen’s center.
•approved a resolution supporting building design standards for residential dwellings.
•accepted $1,360 in hotel/motel taxes as part of a class action lawsuit collecting taxes from hotel reservations made online.
•approved 2020 alcohol licenses.
•appointed Charles Turk as vice chairman.
•met in closed session for 10 minutes. After opening the meeting to the public, the BOC agreed to change a part-time clerical position from part-time to full-time.
