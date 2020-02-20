The Banks County FFA program will host its FFA Night at Culver’s, Banks Crossing, on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Ten percent of sales will be donated to the Banks County FFA.
Updated: February 20, 2020 @ 2:19 am
