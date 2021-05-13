A Banks County girl has been using her birthday the past few years to help people in need.
Last year, Molly Willard collected over 50 bags of dog food for the Humane Society for her birthday.
This year for her birthday, Molly has decided to do a Cake Mix Drive to help the Banks County Food Bank so that kids and adults in need can celebrate their birthday with a cake.
Having a heart for community service is something the 9 year old, who will be 10 on May 15, certainly has. Molly has also collected over 200 items for a domestic violence center.
Molly has competed in Natural and Benefit pageants since she was 10-months-old. Since then, she has helped the hungry by donating food, raised money for cancer, helped humane societies, helped domestic violence victims, handed out Valentine's and brownies at a retirement center, cleaned the recreation department baseball field after a game and helped collect school supplies for kids in need. “Molly has a huge heart and loves to help others,” her mother says.
Molly attends Willard Academy Homeschool. She wants to help others and be a singer.
She is the daughter of Pamela and Frank Willard and grandchild of Pam and Wayne Patrick Harold Willard. She has three brothers, Robert Earnest, Richard Earnest and Cody Willard.
She is taking donations through May 17.
