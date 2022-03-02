The Banks County Board of Commissioners is seeking legislation that its court system be moved out of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit.
At the February BOC meeting, the comississioners agreed to ask legislators to move Banks County into the Mountain Judicial System, which includes Stephens, Habersham and Rabun counties.
A resolution calling for the change was unanimously approved.
“The population of Banks County is more similar to the population of the counties in the Mountain Judicial Circuit than the counties in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit,” the resolution reads. “The future growth of the population in the other counties in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit is projected to be substantial. Banks County’s population decreased in the last Census. Banks County feels that it has no voice at the polls, now or in the future, in electing the judges of the Superior Court or the District Attorney of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit. Banks County is concerned about the services its citizens receive from the Superior Courts and District Attorney in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit.”
The BOC, sheriff and clerk of the Superior Court are joining together in asking that legislation be introduced in the Georgia General Assembly transferring Banks County from the Piedmont Judicial Circuit to the Mountain Judicial Circuit.
ECONOMIC DIRECTOR
In other business at the meeting, following a closed session to discuss personnel, the BOC unanimously approved a motion that “we no longer need the services of Richard Brooks, county economic director.”
“He has been on administrative leave, without pay, since September,” Turk said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, at the meeting:
•BOC chairman Charles Turk announced that a joint meeting of the county and city officials will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 3 on the roads and bridges sales tax. This meeting is open to the public.
•commissioner Sammy Reece reported on complaints about the bridge replacement project on Wright’s Mill Road. He said the project is being done by the Georgia Department of Transportation and is not a county project. “We had nothing to do with tearing the bridge down,” he said. “We don’t know the schedule.
•fire chief Steve Nichols reported the county received a $5,000 Georgia Forestry Grant to purchase equipment. The county will be required to put $5,000 towards the purchase of the equipment. The county portion of the funds will come from special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenue.
•the BOC approved the 2022 ACCG County Retirement Plan, at the recommendation of human resources director Arlene Ivey.
•the BOC approved the new permit fees, as recommended by code enforcement officer Paul Ruark. He said the increases are needed to “break even” as to what it is costing the county. “We are just trying to cover the costs of the inspections,” BOC chairman Charles Turk said. “We are not trying to make money.”
•agreed to a $24,000 cost to replace heating and air condition unit at the county jail.
