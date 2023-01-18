A Banks County man reported being the victim of a scam by a woman he met online.
He said the woman posted nude photos of him on an area college’s public Twitter account. He said the woman said she would remove the photos if he went her money. He sent her two $100 gift cards and the photos were removed.
However, the victim said the woman then posted the photos on another public social media account and demanded $2,000 to remove them. The man did not pay the $2,000 and reported the incident to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported recently to the sheriff’s office includes the following:
•simple assault and disorderly conduct in the parking lot at the county recreation department.
•criminal trespass at an Evans Street, Homer, address, when a woman reported someone “stabbed her tire.”
•shoplifting when a woman switched tickets on items at a Banks Crossing business. She ran from the store and hid in the trunk of a car but law enforcement officers located her.
•simple battery at a Banks Crossing motel during a fight between two people.
•theft by conversion at a Blacks Creek Church, Commerce, location when a man reported someone he allowed to stay at his home sold a camper and motorcycle without his permission.
•abandoned vehicle found at a Hwy. 441, Homer address.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman put cosmetic items in her purse and left the store without paying for them.
•domestic dispute at a West Ridgway Road, Maysville, location when a teenager threatened his step-mother.
•domestic dispute between a man and woman at a Banks Crossing motel.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman switched tickets on several items.
•simple battery and theft at a Webbs Creek Road, Commerce, location.
•abandoned vehicle at a Henderson Road, Gillsville, residence.
•trespassing at a Historic Homer Highway, Homer, address.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a man left the store without paying for electronics.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman went through the self-checkout line and did not pay for all of the items.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Banks Crossing restaurant.
•a woman reported being harassed at a Windmill Farm Road location.
•a Rice Street, Alto, resident reported a man coming onto her property and dumping human feces into a hole he dug.
•a woman reported her boyfriend took her wallet and pushed her while they were at a Banks Crossing business.
•simple battery during a dispute at a Ridgeway Terrace, Maysville, location.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman put several items in her purse and left without paying.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a man put several items in his backpack and pants and left without paying.
•damage to property at a Sullivan Drive, Homer, address.
•someone broke the window of a car at a Banks Crossing business.
•convertor stolen from a vehicle at a Damascus Road, Baldwin, address.
•motor vehicle stolen from a Hebron Road, Commerce, location.
•domestic dispute at a Barefoot Circle, address.
•dispute at a Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, residence.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman put several items in her purse and left the store without paying.
•a man reported someone trying to open a bank account using his information.
•simple assault during a domestic dispute at a Lord Road, Commerce, location.
•domestic dispute at a Hwy. 441, Commerce, business.
•theft when a customer stole another customer’s wallet from the counter of a Banks Crossing business.
•dispute at a Rylee Road, Commerce, location.
•trespassing at a Bennett Road, Homer, address.
•burglary at a Chase Lane, Homer, residence.
•damage to property at a Hwy. 51 South, Maysville, address.
•dispute at a Hwy. 59, Commerce, location.
•trespassing at a Charity Drive, Homer, address.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a man placed items in his pants and left the store without paying.
•simple assault during a dispute at a Hembree Road, Maysville, location.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a man picked up a leaf blower and left the store without paying for it.
•simple battery during a dispute at a McEver Road, Commerce, residence.
