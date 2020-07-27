The return date for students has been changed to Wednesday, August 19, for Banks County Schools.
This delayed start is not based on COVID-19 spread within the community but is instead to give staff additional time for training.
“We have been in constant communication with state and local health officials monitoring the virus as it relates to our area,” superintendent Ann Hopkins states. “These same health officials are in favor of our safe reopening and support our system’s return-to-school plan. The calendar change is being implemented to allow us to train all staff regarding the new guidelines that we are implementing and to help us prepare for our students based on where we left off in March.”
School leaders will also use this time to prepare for the “online option” that some of the parents have requested.
“Finally, we will use these additional days to make preparations should there be a need to transition in the future from traditional in-person instruction to the online format,” Hopkins said.
PLANS TO REOPEN
The plans in place when schools reopen include the following:
•Temperatures will be taken on an as-needed basis.
Students and staff are to stay home if they have a temperature above 100.3 or any symptoms of illness.
•Students and staff are encouraged to wear masks; however, these will not be mandated.
•The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is responsible for contact tracing and reporting confirmed cases. When possible, the school system will provide notification also.
•At this time, the system will not close for individual confirmed cases. The system will work closely with DPH and follow guidance based on spread of the virus.
•The school system will follow the guidance of DPH regarding the return to school/work expectation in the event someone tests positive or is exposed to some who tests positive.
