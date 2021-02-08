Macy Banks of Homer was named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Georgia State University.
Banks is majoring in Exploratory.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
