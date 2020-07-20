Banks County school leaders are planning for the return to school in a few weeks. Students will return to school on Friday, Aug. 7, while teachers are scheduled to return on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
At the July 16 board of education meeting, superintendent Ann Hopkins reported that the school system has received notification from 100 parents who want to continue online learning for their children due to concerns with the Coronavirus.
Parents who chose this option will have to continue with online learning through December. Their children also will not be eligible for extra-curricular activities.
"We're having options and looking at every scenario," superintendent Ann Hopkins stated.
Hopkins added that supplies, including hand sanitizer and masks (which will be provided but will not be required), are being ordered for the start of school.
PERSONNEL APPROVED
In other action at the July 16 meeting, the BOE approved the following personnel:
•hiring Seth Brownlee as a teacher.
•accepting the resignation of Pamela Wisecup and Homa Rastegari, both teachers.
•accepting the retirement of Connie Garrison and Angela Shockley, both paraprofessionals.
