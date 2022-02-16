Banks County was recently awarded a$6,000 Employee Safety Grant from the ACCG - Group Self-Insurance Workers' Compensation Fund. The funds will be used to purchase safety equipment or training for county employees.
The Employee Safety Grants are available to fund members that are fostering a culture of work place safety through additional training, equipment or services.
The ACCG-GSIWCF Board of Trustees allotted $1.5 million in grant funds over a three-year period, with $500,000 available to eligible members in 2021.
"We are pleased to offer this grant program to assist members in improving their safety efforts," said board of trustees chairman and McDuffie County Commissioner Frederick Favors. "The opportunity to receive the Employee Safety Grant is one of the many benefits of being a part of ACCG's member-owned workers' compensation program."
The ACCG-GSIWCF provides workers' compensation insurance to more Georgia county governments than all other in insurers combined and has assets of approximately $274 million. Since 1985, the program has returned $99 million in dividends to the membership.
