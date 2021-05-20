The Banks County Republican Party will meet on Thursday, May 27, at the Fairfield Inn at Banks Crossing. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and finish at 7:30 p.m.
Ret Col. Steve Shi will be the speaker at this month's meeting. He is retired from the military after two wars and 33 years in the Marines.
Banks County GOP Officers 2021-2022 are: Chairman – Ron Hooper; Vice-Chairman – Blake McCook;
1st Vice-Chairman – Adam Pipkin; 2nd Vice-Chairman – Brad Day; Secretary – Becky Carlan; Treasurer – Shannon Gowder; Past Chairman – Jerry Boling; and Parliamentarian – Tim Harper.
