Due to the anticipated tropical storm, Banks County Schools will be closed Thursday, October 29, for all staff and students.
Winds of up to 50 miles per hour and two to four inches of rain are in the forecast.
Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then windy overnight with more widespread storms. Low 69F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then windy overnight with more widespread storms. Low 69F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: October 28, 2020 @ 5:34 pm
