The Banks County School System will be closed Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
"Banks County School System has closely been monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and consulting with various local and state agencies as well as neighboring school districts," superintendent Ann Hopkins said Friday morning. "In light of growing concerns surrounding the virus, Governor Brian Kemp has issued a 'call to action' requesting that local school officials and other government agencies consider closing for two weeks in an effort to curtail the spread of the virus."
During the closure, there will be no extracurricular activities.
"Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in our area," Hopkins said. "Our decision to close was not made lightly but was based on new information and the serious concerns of the rapid change in the spread of the virus in our state. We will utilize distance learning during this time, and teachers will be sending out information soon."
Hopkins added, "Thank you for your patience as we navigate this unprecedented time. We will continue to post updates on the system website and social media. Information will be shared should the closure need to be extended following this time."
