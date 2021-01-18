Banks County Schools will return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, January 19.
"Currently, our staff positive cases are reduced, and our return date is past the window in which we have been advised that the holiday spike could occur," Superintendent Ann Hopkins states.
She adds, "We will continue to be vigilant in our cleaning and sanitation efforts in our facilities, as well as practicing social distancing when possible and strongly encouraging the wearing of masks. While we are looking forward to having students return, please understand that due to the uncertain nature of the pandemic, we recommend that you and your family continue to have a backup plan in the event that it becomes necessary for classes, grade levels, or the system to return to virtual learning. Thank you again for your patience and understanding as we work through these challenging times."
