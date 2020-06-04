Banks County students named to the President's List at the University of North Georgia for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2020 semester are:
•Andrea Harris, Baldwin.
•Mia Simpson of Baldwin.
•Deyci Vallejo of Baldwin.
•Chase Wilbanks of Baldwin.
•Mason Cherveny of Homer.
•Charles Andrew Ferguson of Homer.
•Taylor Hunt of Homer.
•Genna Langford of Homer.
