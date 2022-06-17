Banks County students named to the Piedmont University Dean's List spring 2002 semester were:
•Peggy Reems of Homer.
•Kathryn Gailey of Baldwin.
•James Parks of Baldwin.
•Kevin Rafferty of Baldwin.
Dean's List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 grade point average.
