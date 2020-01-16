North Georgia Technical College recently announced students named to the President’s List and Honor Roll for fall semester 2019.
PRESIDENT'S LIST
The President’s List recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 GPA. Banks County students named to the President’s List include:
•William Redding, Alto, Culinary Arts.
•Lauren Abernathy, Lula, Business Management.
•Norman Manders, Commerce, Air Conditioning.
•Dana Banister, Commerce, Early Childhood Care and Education.
•Rip Sanders, Homer, Electrical Lineworker.
•Nicholas Joransen, Commerce, Culinary Arts.
HONOR ROLL
The Honor Roll recognizes full-time students with a 3.5 GPA. Banks County students named to the Honor Roll include:
•Jacob Lehotsky, Homer, Engineering Technology.
•Kelan Dalton, Alto, Advanced Manufacturing Systems Technology.
•Marshall Reiser, Baldwin, Human Resources Management.
•Tristan Pritchett, Maysville, Electrical Systems Technology.
•William Carver, Lula, Environmental Technology.
•Drake Vickery, Commerce, Engineering Technology.
•Rufus Evans, Maysville, Heating & Air Conditioning Technology.
•Maria Alcaraz, Baldwin, Early Childhood Care and Education.
•Whitney Sheridan, Lula, Early Childhood Care and Education.
•Halley Trotter, Homer, Business Management.
