A Banks County teenager will have some amazing stories to share about his summer when he returns to school this year.
Carter Mathis played on the same field as the Dallas Cowboys as a member of the Dream All-American Football Team. He even led the team on the field at the beginning of the game and after half-time.
"It was an incredible experience meeting athletes from across the nation and it was an honor to compete on a national stage in AT&T stadium," Carter said. "Thank you to the Dream All-American scouts for selecting me, to all my coaches and my trainer Darryl Grant. I had a goal of becoming a starter on the offensive line and I reached that goal. I was surprised and honored when I was chosen to lead our team onto the field to start the game and after half-time. I am proud of the way our whole team played, we scored the most points ever scored in a Dream All-American Game."
Members of the Dream All-American Team are chosen from across the country with three from Georgia being on Carter’s team. Carter was recruited by Coach Salonoa from Washington State.
“I was contacted in January by Coach Sam Salonoa, a recruiter for the Dream All-American Bowl to see if Carter would be available to play in the game at AT&T stadium the home of the Dallas Cowboys,” Carter’s dad, Brian said. “He told me he had seen video of Carter and wanted to invite him to attend, this was unusual because most people send in applications to play but they reached out to me. Hundreds of applications are denied for each game.”
Carter was selected to play on Team Grey 7/8th grade team and his head coach was Dequin Evans, formally with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The event got started on June 10 with a media day with the uniform presentation and pictures. Team members then went to the University of Texas at Arlington for a four-hour Combine in 108 temperatures.
“On June 11, Carter had two-full pad practices, and it was 110 degrees,” his dad said. “By the end of the two days, Carter had earned a starting position at Right Guard on the offensive line. I was so proud of his hard work. Since Carter had been working with Darryl Grant and FASTER26, he was able to make it through the heat and conditioning at the combine and practices.”
On June 12, it was game day at AT&T stadium. Carter played in about three-fourths of the offensive time on the field. His team, Team Grey, won 56-22, scoring the most points ever in a Dream All-American Game. They broke the record by 30 points.
“Carter played a great game and had a lot more time on the field than expected,” his dad said.
After the game, his coach said, “He stood out as a top dawg and was our o-line leader.”
