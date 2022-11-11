A truck stop in Banks County by the Georgia State Patrol led to a bust at a large meth lab in Gwinnett County that reportedly has ties to a drug cartel in Mexico.
The truck stop in Banks County reportedly yielded over 100 pounds of multi-colored methamphetamine, of a type that had not been seen by Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Atlanta had not seen before.
