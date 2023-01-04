Brianna N. Bonilla, 24, Homer, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, due to injuries from a car accident.
The wreck occurred at 7:38 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the intersection of GA-52 and Woodland Drive. Law enforcement reports state that two vehicles were traveling in the area when they entered the intersection at the same time.
Bonilla was reported declared dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to an area hospital.
Bonilla, the daughter of Michael and Valeri Lowe Woods, graduated from Banks County High School and was a night manager for Quick Trip in Gainesville.
A private service was held on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, at Nails Creek Baptist Church in Homer with her pastor, the Rev. Duane Eller officiating.
