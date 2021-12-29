Molly Willard, 10, her mom and her brothers, Cody, Richard and Robert, along with some helpers were able to help 10 needy families in Banks County.
Each family received lots of gifts, stocking stuffers, a box of food, Christmas Eve box and a dinner, and the parents received a container of cookies.
Then, as they were leaving, each family was handed a Christmas card with $100 inside.
