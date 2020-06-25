A barn fire was reported in Baldwin on June 21.
Bank’s County Fire/EMS and the Lee Arrendale Correctional Institute fire departments responded to 372 Old Orchard Road, Baldwin, on a reported structure fire.
Upon arrival, they found a building used to house shavings from a sawmill operation. The building was well involved and a small outbuilding next to it was beginning to burn. The exposed building was quickly extinguished and the fire was controlled in the shavings building.
No occupants were on location at the time of the fire and the cause is listed as accidental due to heating from the shavings in the barn.
Habersham Fire and Emergency Services was called for tanker/water support. Baldwin Fire was on the scene for mutual aid assistance.
No injuries were reported.
