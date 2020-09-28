The Banks County Recreation Department basketball registration dates are below:

3-4 INSTRUCTIONAL BASKETBALL

Registration: Sept 8th – Oct 26th

Program times: 4:30 & 5:30 time slots max 15 per time slot

Program days: Oct 29th, Nov 3rd, 5th, 10th, 12th & 17th

5-6 YOUTH BASKETBALL

Registration: Sept 8th – Oct 26th

Practices Start: Nov 2nd

Games Start: Nov 30th – 6 Game Schedule (2 games weekly finishes up just before Christmas Break)

7-14 YOUTH BASKETBALL

Registration: Sept 28th – Nov 9th

Evaluations: Nov 12th & 14th

Practices Start: Nov 16th

Games Start: Jan 2021 (no December games this year)

For more information, call 706-677-4407

