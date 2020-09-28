The Banks County Recreation Department basketball registration dates are below:
3-4 INSTRUCTIONAL BASKETBALL
Registration: Sept 8th – Oct 26th
Program times: 4:30 & 5:30 time slots max 15 per time slot
Program days: Oct 29th, Nov 3rd, 5th, 10th, 12th & 17th
5-6 YOUTH BASKETBALL
Registration: Sept 8th – Oct 26th
Practices Start: Nov 2nd
Games Start: Nov 30th – 6 Game Schedule (2 games weekly finishes up just before Christmas Break)
7-14 YOUTH BASKETBALL
Registration: Sept 28th – Nov 9th
Evaluations: Nov 12th & 14th
Practices Start: Nov 16th
Games Start: Jan 2021 (no December games this year)
For more information, call 706-677-4407
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.