Battle Born Wrestling recently kicked off its season on Sept. 19 with the Etowah Open (USA) tournament in Woodstock.
Three wrestlers competed, and two brought home medals. Garrett Tacto brought home 2nd in the 10u – 61lb bracket, and Slater Milford brought home 1st in the 10u – 67lb bracket.
On November, 20, the novice season continued at the Social Circle Novice (USA) tournament.
Two wrestlers competed, and both brought home medals. Cohen Wagoner brought home 4th in 8u-10u – 60-64lb bracket, and Guage English came home with 3rd in 10u-12u 67-69lb bracket.
"We are so proud of these boys, and all of their hard work to start this wrestling season off strong," leaders state.
Saturday, November 26, Battle Born participated in the Parkview Thanksgiving Classic MEGA Open (USA) in Lilburn.
Ten 10 wrestlers competed, and six brought home medals.
•Maddox Wagoner: 3rd – 6u – 46lb bracket.
•Rhett Bishop: 2nd – 6u – 49lb bracket.
•Evan Ventrice: 2nd – 6u – 52lb bracket.
Jay Downey: 4th – 6u – 52lb bracket.
•Case English: 4th – 8u – 48lb bracket.
•Drew Downey: 3rd – 8u – 68lb bracket.
The next tournament is at The Leopard Den 2.0 this Friday, December 2, starting at 6 p.m.
"Come out and support the Battle Born team," leaders state.
