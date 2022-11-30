Battle Born Wrestling recently kicked off its season on Sept. 19 with the Etowah Open (USA) tournament in Woodstock.

Three wrestlers competed, and two brought home medals. Garrett Tacto brought home 2nd in the 10u – 61lb bracket, and Slater Milford brought home 1st in the 10u – 67lb bracket.

