It was a busy weekend for Battle Born Wrestling was the team hosted its first local match of the season at home Friday.
"It was an awesome turnout, and so many of our boys and girls showed off their hard work with success on the mat," leaders state.
It was a busy weekend for Battle Born Wrestling was the team hosted its first local match of the season at home Friday.
"It was an awesome turnout, and so many of our boys and girls showed off their hard work with success on the mat," leaders state.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Case English and Evan Ventrice participated in the Chestatee War Eagle Open (USA) tournament in Chestatee and came up just shy of medals.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, Rylan Massey, Abraham Gribble and Gauge English participated in the War Eagle Novice (USA) tournament in Chestatee, and all came away with medals.
Rylan Massey placed second in 12u 61-69 lb, Gauge English placed third in 10u 67-70lb, and Abraham Gribble placed third in 8u 68-73lb.
Also, on Sunday, Garrett Tacto wrestled in the 9u team duels at The Bear Nuway tournament in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
The next tournament will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Leopard Den 2.0 and followed by the Wolf Pack Battle for the Belt (USA) tournament at North Paulding HS on Saturday, Dec. 17.
