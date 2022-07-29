The BC Leopard CAT has been formed as a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote, encourage and build community among the families and the school.
"We strive to strengthen the community and school relationship by enriching the educational experiences for all students," states Christen Gowder, one of the organizers. "The purpose of The BC Leopard CAT is to organize and host Banks County community events, provide resources and assistance to teachers and schools and raise funds for supplemental educational materials/experiences. We believe this collaborative effort will promote the best possible learning environment for all students."
After multiple Q&A sessions this summer, many Banks County residents, student caregivers and school system faculty/staff have officially joined The BC Leopard CAT, leaders state.
The first meeting will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Chimney Oaks Clubhouse, located at 148 Hammers Glen Drive, Homer).
The Aug. 5 meeting is the deadline for registered members to turn in Officer Nomination Forms. After the nomination vetting process is complete, the list of officer nominations will be sent out to all members. Elections will be held on Monday, Aug 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Chimney Oaks Clubhouse.
"We are on track to kickoff the BCSS school year supporting our students and teachers on Sept. 1," Gowder states.
If there are any questions or concerns, contact Christen Gowder, 404-307-5663, or Nichole Marple, 571-236-3161.
