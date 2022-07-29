The BC Leopard CAT has been formed as a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote, encourage and build community among the families and the school.

"We strive to strengthen the community and school relationship by enriching the educational experiences for all students," states Christen Gowder, one of the organizers. "The purpose of The BC Leopard CAT is to organize and host Banks County community events, provide resources and assistance to teachers and schools and raise funds for supplemental educational materials/experiences. We believe this collaborative effort will promote the best possible learning environment for all students."

