Banks County Elementary School has named Students of the Month.
Third graders named Students of the Month include: Ryder Bennett, Vera Markert, Breelum Gosnell, Chloe Skinner, River Molway, Isabella Tellez, Peyton Conner, Austin McDonald, Millie Ryals, Addie Looney and Silvey Smith.
Fourth graders named Student of the Month include: Dakota Dodd, Darwin Albarran Garifias, Audri Simmons, Karleigh Montgomery, Lakyn Reed, Martin Medina, Dixie Angel, Jax Baker, Elise Humphries and Emma Lane.
Fifth graders named were: Mason Porter, Aydan Murray, Abigail Wade, Dani Vickery, Kaylee Voyles, Jay Elrod, Brynnley Carver, Kathryn Enuma and Ayden Beck.
