Banks County Elementary School students received the honor of being named January Student of the Month. These students have shown characteristics of responsibility, respectfulness, kindness, and great attitudes, school leaders state.
THIRD GRADE
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Banks County Elementary School students received the honor of being named January Student of the Month. These students have shown characteristics of responsibility, respectfulness, kindness, and great attitudes, school leaders state.
THIRD GRADE
Third graders named are: Annalyn Daniel, Cailyn Kelley, Angelena Gimbrone, Luke McEntire, Salem Par, Madison Griffin, Kennedi Burrell, Luke Whitlock, Olivia Williams, Adamson Tran and BellaKayt Hopkins.
FOURTH GRADE
Fourth graders named are: Isaias Reyna, Anslie Ballenger, Draven Broome, Wyatt Bishop, Kinsley Youngblood, Gracyn Greenway, Sophia Rosario, Luther Martin and Elsie Doroshenko.
FIFTH GRADE
Fifth graders named are: Shelby Ervin, Addison Hardgrave, Ethan Waldrep, Isabel Cantrell, Jaycie Mann, Addy Kate Williams, Kylee Crocker, Kaylee Qualls and Bryson Brock.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.