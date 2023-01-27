BOE VOTERS ON PERSONNEL ITEMS

Members of the Banks County Board of Education voted Friday afternoon to accept the resignation elementary school teacher Dana Simmons and teacher Dylan Charles.

 Photo by Angela Gary

The principal of Banks County Elementary School and a teacher at the school have both resigned amid allegations of “unethical” behavior.

The Banks County Board of Education met in closed session for 20 minutes at a called meeting Friday and accepted the resignation.

