The principal of Banks County Elementary School and a teacher at the school have both resigned amid allegations of “unethical” behavior.
The Banks County Board of Education met in closed session for 20 minutes at a called meeting Friday and accepted the resignation.
Dr. Dana Simmons resigned as principal of BCES, while Dylan Charles resigned from his teaching position.
“It is the practice of the district to make no comment regarding personnel matters to protect the privacy of our employees,” superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins stated. “Any issues concerning unethical conduct are taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, and addressed accordingly.”
The BOE also unanimously voted to promote Leigh Ann Perry, current assistant principal, as principal of BCES.
Dr. Amanda Grier, the current instructional lead teacher, was promoted to assistant principal.
“I have tremendous confidence that their leadership will create a seamless transition for the school- students, parents, and staff,” Dr. Hopkins said. “I am certain they will continue to lead while demonstrating impeccable integrity. Dr. Perry and Ms. Grier are motivators with high standards. Both of these educators have a servant’s heart devoted to the well-being of our students, staff, and community. They understand the importance of relationships and communication. I have no doubt that they will achieve great success in these new positions.”
