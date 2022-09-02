Banks County Elementary School has received a Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Grant for 2022-23.
The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program Grant will provide opportunities for students at BCES to taste fresh fruits and vegetables in the classroom. Each week, students will experience locally grown vegetables and fruit grown locally that will be brought to their classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.