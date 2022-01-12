Banks County Elementary School has received a $1,000 STEM grant from the Toshiba America Foundation (TAF). These funds will support Bring the Sunshine In and the Pollinators Home.
Banks County Elementary plans to purchase grow lights, small seed starter containers, and larger containers for transplanting.
"Taking this approach will provide months of extra learning and responsibility caring for plants," school leaders state.
They plan to purchase grow lights for a classroom as well as for the Ag Lab. This project will reach nearly 600 students for years to come. The plan is to plant seeds and monitor growth in the classroom. This will take out the “weather permitting” factor.
Once the seedlings are ready, the students will store them in the greenhouse until it is time to put them ground, or move the large containers out of the greenhouse. Starting the process indoors with containers and grow lights will extend the growing and learning season.
This STEM grant will provide many new opportunities to incorporate Ag in the Classroom, as Banks County Elementary and Banks County Farm Bureau work together to provide experiential learning opportunities that will last a life-time.
This funding opportunity from Toshiba America Foundation will allow students to begin the planting process indoors, transplant them outdoors, and hopefully attract more pollinators to the school area.
Toshiba America Foundation’s grants fund projects designed by individual classroom teachers. This “direct-to-teacher” approach brings immediate results. Teachers are able to change the way they teach Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects because the grant supports equipment for hands-on experiments and inquiry-based approaches to the curriculum.
Founded in 1990 with support from Toshiba Corporation and the Toshiba America Group Companies, Toshiba America Foundation (TAF) is a non-profit grant making organization dedicated to helping classroom teachers make STEM learning fun and successful for K to 12 students in U.S. schools. TAF grants support public and nonprofit private schools throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.toshiba.com/taf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.