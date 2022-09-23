Banks County Elementary School is the recipient of a 2022 TangerKids Grants.
This fall, Tanger centers will fund $160,000 in classroom investments across its communities through the TangerKids Grants program. More than half of grant funding is allocated to teacher-led initiatives designed to support more inclusive classroom environments for underserved schools and student populations.
The annual program is open to public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12. This year’s winners were chosen from numerous applicants within the North Georgia area.
“Creating opportunity for all is a top priority at Tanger,” said Tanger Outlets General Manager Nick King. “It’s humbling to see the impact of these grants, which were requested directly by Northeast Georgia teachers for projects that enhance learning environments and support students’ success both in and out of the classroom.”
For the first time, TangerClub members were invited to vote in a Member Choice poll this year, allowing them to join Tanger Outlets Commerce in making a positive impact by helping to select the winning projects, which were all submitted by local teachers. Through this new program update, Banks County Elementary School received an additional $1,000 in project funding.
In addition to awarding 5 grants locally, Tanger Outlets Commerce launched its inaugural TangerKids Day on Sept. 14. Tanger Commerce team members visited Banks County Elementary to present winners with a check and celebrate the schools’ educators and students.
