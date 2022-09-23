PRESENTS GRANT

Tanger Commerce team members visited Banks County Elementary to present winners with a check and celebrate the schools’ educators and students. BCES students are shown with: (L-R) Megan Collins, Nick King, Dana Simmons, principal, Anna Jordan, counsleor, and Amanda Grier, ILT.

Banks County Elementary School is the recipient of a 2022 TangerKids Grants.

This fall, Tanger centers will fund $160,000 in classroom investments across its communities through the TangerKids Grants program. More than half of grant funding is allocated to teacher-led initiatives designed to support more inclusive classroom environments for underserved schools and student populations.

