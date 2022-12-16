Banks County Elementary School held its 2022 Spelling Bee Competition this past week.
Banks County Elementary School held its 2022 Spelling Bee Competition this past week.
"One of the most competitive events ever and loaded with talent, the event ended with winners from each grade level," leaders state.
FOURTH GRADE
4th Grade Winner: Madeline Chandler
4th Grade Runner-Up: Elise Humphries
4th Grade Contestants: Darwin Albarran, Leilia Barrett, MiKayla Campanale, Brentley Carlan, Madeline Chandler, Logan Couch, Lyric Dunagan, Elise Humphries, Aria Knight, Katelyn Ngo, Brantley Palmer, Lakyn Reed, Sophia Rosario, Laine Shadburn, Caleb Simmons, Lakely Tench, Kenneth Wells and Emory Wilbanks.
FIFTH GRADE
5th Grade Winner: Jackson Chapman
5th Grade Runner-Up: Addison Vitug
5th Grade Contestants: Owen Benfil, Jackson Chapman, Lyla Cherveny, Gauge English, Kathryn Enuma, Carter Griffith, Rylee LeFevre, Addalyn McClure, Champ McCutcheon, Zoey McLaughlin, Brentley Parks, Cali Pressley, Gage Smith, Michael Sparks, Addison Vitug, Abigail Wade and Addy Williams.
