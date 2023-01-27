Banks County Elementary School celebrated National Milk Day this month by visiting a local dairy farm and receiving a visit from Will McWhirter, a representative from the Georgia Dairy Alliance.
In the fall, students Jett Shoemaker and Emily Summers visited Banks County dairy farm, T and E Dairy. T and E Dairy is owned and operated by Ricky Martin. The students learned about how milk gets from the cow to the supermarket.
This past week, Dairy Alliance representative Will McWhirter spoke to the school in a student assembly about the importance of dairy in Georgia and to celebrate National Milk Day.
Students listened to a short presentation, participated in a question-and-answer session, and watched a video showcasing T and E Dairy Farms.
Ricky Martin was also present during the presentation to answer questions.
“It is important for our students to see firsthand how Banks County utilizes farming and agriculture in our county," stated stated School Food and Nutrition Director Nicole Blalock. "We appreciate and are thankful that our local farmers allow our students to experience the resources available in Banks County."
Banks County Elementary School participates in the Farm to Table Initiative Grant Program which provides students the opportunity to eat fresh fruits and vegetables daily in the classroom.
