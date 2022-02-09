Banks County Elementary School has named Students of the Month for January.
Third graders named are: Coy Maynard, Jace Trotter, Zoey Layfield, Chloe Oliver, Richard Hernandez-Espinates, Mason Baugh, Nathan Rosales, Harper Goss, Evie Purcell and Emory Milbanks.
Fourth graders named are: Daric Garvin, Sophie Thomas, Bentlee Cole, Bentley Richards, Shai Becerra, Kylie Minish, Weston Hill, Abi Contreras and Christian Boulineau.
Fifth graders named are: Ryan Vickery, Kaplan Meeks, Allison Hutchinson, Delilah Dove, Cameron Fouts, Levi Parker, Ivan Venegas, Londyn Rylee and Brooks Stafford.
