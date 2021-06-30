Banks County Elementary School has released the supply lists for students.

THIRD GRADE

The third grade supply list includes the following items:

5 wide-ruled composition notebooks (100-count) – not spiral ring

2 packs of wide-ruled notebook paper

1 three-prong fastener folders with pockets

#2 pencils

Colored pencils

Small handheld pencil sharpener

Larger zipper pencil pouch

Glue sticks

Scissors (blunt tip)

Crayons (1 box of 24)

Dry erase markers

Headphones/earbuds

8 quart dishpans from Dollar Tree (2)

Optional Items of Donation: facial tissues (i.e. Kleenex), paper towels, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes (i.e. Clorox or Lysol)

FOURTH GRADE

The fourth grade supply list includes the following:

4 wide-ruled composition notebooks (100-count) – not spiral ring

2 packs of wide-ruled notebook paper

3 three-prong fastener plastic folders

#2 pencils

Pencil top erasers

Pencil pouch

6 glue sticks

Scissors (blunt tip)

Crayons (1 box of 24)

Dry erase markers/eraser

Headphones/earbuds

Optional Items of Donation: facial tissues (i.e. Kleenex), colored pencils, markers, paper towels, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes (i.e. Clorox or Lysol)

FIFTH GRADE

The fifth grade supply list includes the following:

1 composition notebook (spiral or non-spiral)

2 packs of wide-ruled notebook paper

#2 pencils

Colored pencils

Post-it notes

Ink pens

Dry erase markers

Headphones/earbuds

Optional items of donation: index cards, glue sticks, scissors (blunt tip), markers facial tissues (i.e. Kleenex), paper towels, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes (i.e. Clorox or Lysol).

