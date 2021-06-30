Banks County Elementary School has released the supply lists for students.
THIRD GRADE
The third grade supply list includes the following items:
5 wide-ruled composition notebooks (100-count) – not spiral ring
2 packs of wide-ruled notebook paper
1 three-prong fastener folders with pockets
#2 pencils
Colored pencils
Small handheld pencil sharpener
Larger zipper pencil pouch
Glue sticks
Scissors (blunt tip)
Crayons (1 box of 24)
Dry erase markers
Headphones/earbuds
8 quart dishpans from Dollar Tree (2)
Optional Items of Donation: facial tissues (i.e. Kleenex), paper towels, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes (i.e. Clorox or Lysol)
FOURTH GRADE
The fourth grade supply list includes the following:
4 wide-ruled composition notebooks (100-count) – not spiral ring
2 packs of wide-ruled notebook paper
3 three-prong fastener plastic folders
#2 pencils
Pencil top erasers
Pencil pouch
6 glue sticks
Scissors (blunt tip)
Crayons (1 box of 24)
Dry erase markers/eraser
Headphones/earbuds
Optional Items of Donation: facial tissues (i.e. Kleenex), colored pencils, markers, paper towels, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes (i.e. Clorox or Lysol)
FIFTH GRADE
The fifth grade supply list includes the following:
1 composition notebook (spiral or non-spiral)
2 packs of wide-ruled notebook paper
#2 pencils
Colored pencils
Post-it notes
Ink pens
Dry erase markers
Headphones/earbuds
Optional items of donation: index cards, glue sticks, scissors (blunt tip), markers facial tissues (i.e. Kleenex), paper towels, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes (i.e. Clorox or Lysol).
