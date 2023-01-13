Banks County High School band and chorus events coming up include the following:
•Thursday, February 23, High School Band and Chorus Pre-LGPE concert in the high school auditorium at 6 p.m.
•Thursday, May 4, High School Jazz Band Concert in the high school auditorium at 6 p.m.
•Thursday, May 11, High School Band and Chorus Spring Concert in the high school auditorium at 6 p.m.
•Monday, May 15, EOTY Marching Band and Symphonic Band Awards Ceremony in the high school auditorium at 6 p.m.
