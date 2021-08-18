The Marching Leopard Band is gearing up for another football and competition season. The group of 65 marchers have put together one of the most extended shows ever at 11 minutes.
The band is directed by Mr. John Congdon, who has lead the top performer band at BCHS for many seasons. The assistant director is Mr. Trent Futch, who also serves as the middle school band director. The auxiliary sponsor is Nikki Jones.
The show, entitled "The Leopard Rhapsody," will feature one of BCHS's brightest young musicians, Logan Roach as a solo guitar performer. Other soloists will feature Josie Cochran, Mariah Westmoreland, Raymond Kyle Nichols, Kyle Freeman, Jaelynn Plantier and Austin Crane.
Music for the show includes favorites such as "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Crazy Train," "Sweet Child of Mine" and "Purple Rain."
BCHS auxiliary members will also be performing with seven color guards, eleven dance team members and three senior majorettes. In addition, the majorettes will be showcasing LED majorette batons.
Student officers are as follows:
Drum Major, Matthew Embrick
Band Captain Mariah Westmoreland
Drum Captain Caleb Luthi
Woodwind 1st Lieutenant Austin Crane
Woodwind 2nd Lieutenant Abigail Vickery
Brass 1st Lieutenant Kyle Freeman
2nd Lieutenant Jaelynn Plantier
Majorette Captains Kailea Mathis, Caitlynn Emfinger, and Aubree Finch
Dance Team Captains Madison Bush and Ralee Davidson
Color Guard Captains Chyenne Morris and Sarah Terry
Equipment Captain Raymond Kyle Nichols
The band will participate in several competitions, including Chestatee High School in Gainesville, Newnan High School in Newnan and Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama.
