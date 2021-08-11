Banks County High School started the first day of the 2021-2022 school year with a pep rally and a ton of new faces.
The high school has a new principal this year, Mike Brown, who is no stranger to Banks County. Mr. Brown has served numerous positions within the county, and is looking forward to a successful school year. He is also leading the school with two new assistant principals, Dr. Brandy Reid and Will Foster.
The student body and faculty began the first day of the school year with a pep rally that included games, cheerleaders, auxillary, dance team and the school mascot, The Mighty Leopard.
