The Banks County High School class of 1969 members are trying to get everyone together for a reunion. It has been 50 years. If you would like to come, contact Martha Cotton, 706-654-6234, Kathy Jones, 706-658-6323, or Martha Ramsey 706-654- 6263. The reunion will be held on December 13. They need an RSVP so they can book a place to have it. Come out and join them. 50 years will be a golden anniversary.
What a Blessing for Ruth Parson as all the family and friends gathered to help her celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday. Friends and family from as far away as Florida came to celebrate. We want to wish her many more, Can’t wait 'til her 100th.
Happy birthday to: Melody Cochran Fowler, Crystal Sheridan, Linda Sims, Pat Harris, Lee Parson, Jazmine Adams, Shelia Jones, Cecil Callaway, Sharon Callaway, Doug Cheek, Chad Hope and Melva Dalton.
Happy anniversary to: Joyce and Ernest Turpin, Mark and Cindy Autry, Jordan and Erika Boyle, one year, and Debra and Jeff Hixenbaugh.
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tatum Bolton, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Chris Crawford, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, two years old, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Mindy Ferguson, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Marcia Ayers, Evelyn Campbell, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
