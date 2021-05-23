The Banks County High School graduation will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 28, at BCHS Stadium.
Jaden Hoard is valedictorian. Olivia Bellotte is salutatorian. Josy Hill is first honorarian.
Gates open at 6 p.m. There will be no reserve seating or tickets required.
The rain location will be the BCHS Gym. If rain is expected, tickets will be issued to graduates at graduation practice.
