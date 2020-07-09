Graduation will be held on Saturday, July 18, at Leopard Stadium, with stipulations put in place due to COVID-19. However, the planned prom has been cancelled, also due to concerns due to the virus.
Principal Christine Bray stated, in a social media post:
"On March 13, 2020, our world changed drastically due to COVID-19. Schools, churches, and most of our nation shut down in response to a little-known disease that was threatening the health of our people. As the days passed by, we remained optimistic about the possibility of the threat passing, and we would resume our normal activities. As the number of cases trended downward, plans were made to continue with prom and graduation. However, a recent increase in cases occurred which prompted Governor Kemp to sign the executive orders extending the Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures. This resulted in the canceling of our prom and changes to our graduation activities."
Graduation is still set for Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m. at Leopard Stadium. Graduates and faculty will be spaced six feet apart. Each graduate will receive six tickets at graduation practice on Wednesday, July 15 at 8 a.m.
"We will not have the Class of 2020 picture as planned," Bray states. "However, individual pictures will be taken of each graduate in his/her cap and gown. Banks County High School will pay for each graduate to have one 8X10 photo. It is required for all students to attend graduation practice if they plan to participate in the ceremony.
Everyone that enters Leopard Stadium on Saturday, July 18, must present a ticket.
Graduation will begin at 10 a.m. The stadium will open at 8 a.m. To encourage spectators to practice social distancing guidelines, areas will be marked for seating with six feet between each graduate's guests. The six guests for each graduate must sit together. Following the executive order of Governor Kemp, masks are strongly encouraged. No one will be allowed on the field after the ceremony. The ceremony will be live-streamed.
If rain should prohibit our ceremony from occurring on Saturday as planned, graduation will be moved to the gym. This decision will be made on Friday, July 17, by noon.
Because the gym can not accommodate all graduates with their family and friends and maintain social distancing guidelines, the school will host three ceremonies as follows: •10 a.m. - Graduates with last name Adams - Furgerson;
•12 p.m. - Graduates with last name Gable - Owens; and
•2 p.m. - Graduates with last name Pace - Zellner.
Areas will be marked for seating with six feet between each graduate's guests. Following the executive order of Governor Kemp, masks are strongly encouraged. Tickets will be required for entrance. Each ceremony will be livestreamed. A video combining all ceremonies will be presented on Monday, July 20.
"Thank you for your understanding and flexibility while we try to honor and celebrate our graduates as a school and community and also keep everyone safe," Bray states.
