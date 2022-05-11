The Banks County High School graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, May 27, at 8 p.m. at Leopard Stadium.
There are 65 honor graduates, including the Class of 2022 Valedictorian Amber Morris, Salutatorian Luke Edwards and First Honorarian Buck Ledford.
