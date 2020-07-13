Graduation will be held on Saturday, July 18, at Leopard Stadium, with stipulations put in place due to COVID-19.
Graduates and faculty will be spaced six feet apart. Each graduate will receive six tickets at graduation practice on Wednesday, July 15, at 8 a.m.
Everyone that enters Leopard Stadium on Saturday, July 18, must present a ticket.
Graduation will begin at 10 a.m. The stadium will open at 8 a.m. To encourage spectators to practice social distancing guidelines, areas will be marked for seating with six feet between each graduate’s guests. The six guests for each graduate must sit together. Following the executive order of Governor Kemp, masks are strongly encouraged. No one will be allowed on the field after the ceremony. The ceremony will be live-streamed.
If rain should prohibit the ceremony from occurring on Saturday as planned, graduation will be moved to the gym. This decision will be made on Friday, July 17, by noon.
Because the gym can not accommodate all graduates with their family and friends and maintain social distancing guidelines, the school will host three ceremonies as follows:
•10 a.m. — Graduates with last name Adams — Furgerson;
•12 p.m. — Graduates with last name Gable — Owens; and
•2 p.m. — Graduates with last name Pace — Zellner.
Areas will be marked for seating with six feet between each graduate’s guests. Following the executive order of Governor Kemp, masks are strongly encouraged. Tickets will be required for entrance.
Each ceremony will be livestreamed. A video combining all ceremonies will be presented on Monday, July 20.
“Thank you for your understanding and flexibility while we try to honor and celebrate our graduates as a school and community and also keep everyone safe,” principal Christine Bray states.
