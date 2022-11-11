AG TECH TEAM WINS NATIONALS

Four Banks County High School FFA members were recognized as part of the champion Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems CDE team at the 95th National FFA Convention.

These members include Matt Anderson, Luke Edwards, David Adams, and William Segars. Anderson was named second highest individual in the nation, while his teammates, Edwards (third), Adams (third) and Segars (seventh) were also recognized in the top 10 highest individuals.

