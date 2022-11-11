Four Banks County High School FFA members were recognized as part of the champion Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems CDE team at the 95th National FFA Convention.
These members include Matt Anderson, Luke Edwards, David Adams, and William Segars. Anderson was named second highest individual in the nation, while his teammates, Edwards (third), Adams (third) and Segars (seventh) were also recognized in the top 10 highest individuals.
In the Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems CDE, team members demonstrate technical knowledge and an ability to work with others to solve complex agricultural problems. Each individual is tasked with completing a written exam that covers five agricultural technology and mechanical areas: compact equipment, electricity, environment and natural resources, machinery and equipment and structures. As a team, the members work together to solve a multi-system agricultural problem scenario and prepare a report while judges evaluate.
Along with Banks County’s Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems CDE team, the Georgia FFA Association’s success at the 95th National FFA Convention was highlighted by 14 other national champions as well. Among Georgia’s national winners were the American Star in Agribusiness and American Star in Agriscience, four first place CDE/LDE teams and individuals, five national proficiency award winners, three national Agriscience Fair award winners, and the nation’s Outstanding Middle School chapter.
Georgia was also represented by Erik Robinson, a member of the Effingham County FFA chapter, and a student at the University of Georgia, who presided over the convention as the retiring 2021-2022 National FFA South Region Vice President.
One hundred and fifty-four Georgia FFA members received the prestigious American FFA Degree, the highest degree offered to an active member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.