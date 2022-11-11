Four Banks County High School FFA members were recognized as part of the champion Forestry CDE team at the 95th National FFA Convention.
These members include: Matt Sanders, Carlie Cochran, Martin Suggs and Luke Johnson. Sanders was named second highest individual in the nation, while his teammate, Johnson (eighth), was also recognized in the top 10 highest individuals.
In the Forestry CDE, team members demonstrate their skills in diagnosing forest disorders, managing forests and forest inventory, and applying approved silviculture practices. Each individual is tasked with completing a general forestry knowledge exam, rounds of tree identification and measurement, and individual practicums. As a team, the members work together to respond to a forest industry scenario with problem solving using forestry skills and tools. The team also provides a presentation about a national or regional forestry issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.